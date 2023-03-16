Kitara opens gap as Nec, Police falter

Derrick Byabachwezi and George Senkaaba scored inside two minutes deep in the second half as Kitara survived another scare at home to beat Kataka in the Startimes Fufa Big League on Thursday.

With the game stuck, Kitara’s coach Sam Ssimbwa was forced to withdraw Lazaro Bwambale, Dickson Agondeze and Eric Muber and introduced Paul Mucureezi, Abasi Katerega and Derrick Byabachwezi to boost the attack.

The change proved worthy in the 73rd minute when Byabachwezi got at the end of a pass to bury home the opener.

George Senkaaba sealed the win two minutes later looping over an advancing Willy Mapamba in Kataka’s goal from a Farouk Katongole's pass.

Ssimbwa was particularly impressed with Byabachwezi’s impact in the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.

“He (Byabachwezi) followed the instructions very well to open the game for us. He has been impressive in training and was supposed to start but I decided to use him in the second half because he is still young and learning,” Ssimbwa lauded the 19-year-old youngster for breaking Kataka’s defence.

“We knew that Kataka would come strong and prepared well but didn’t know that they.ll be that hard,” he added.

The result, coupled with Police’s 1-1 draw at Ndejje University and Nec’s 2-0 away to Luweero United means that Kitara moves to 43 points, four ahead of the Cops in second and six from Manara City in third.

The Ankole Lions did not feature on Thursday due to their Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against KCCA.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Kaaro Karungi 1-0 Booma

Adjumani TC 1-0 Jinja North United

Soroti City 2-0 Lugazi

Luweero United 2-0 Nec

Kitara 2-0 Kataka

