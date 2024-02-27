Kitara seek to overtake Bul as UPL title race heats up

Kitara have upped the ante in the second half of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League to rubber stamp their smouldering growing title ambitions.

In fact, Brian Ssenyondo's side can leapfrog table toppers Bul if they upstage visiting Wakiso Giants on Tuesday at the Masindi Stadium.

Kitara have amassed 36 points from 18 matches while early pace setters Bul who are not in action this week lead with 38 points from the same number of games.

The Kabalega Boys have only lost once at home - against Maroons - and are favourites to overcome John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants that lack venom on the road.

Already out of danger with 20 points from 18 matches, Wakiso Giants tend to raise their game against perceived heavyweights and will cherish a chance to throw a spanner in the works today.

In pacy forward Denis Omedi who has netted nine goals so far, Kitara have a reliable protagonist who will probe Wakiso's backline of Peter Ssenkugu, Marvin Mukiibi, Ambrose Arinda and Miguel Lutumba all evening.

Kitara's offensive is also well fed by the ingenuity of Jude Semugabi, Brian Aheebwa, Paddy Muhumuza, Frank Tumwesige and Solomon Okwalinga which makes the visitors' work well cut out.

Friday's hard fought 1-0 win over KCCA at Lugogo also revealed two hitherto unknown facets about Kitara - the never-say-never attitude and the enviable squad depth to bail them out of trouble.

"Every time we win matches, the fans get excited and ask for a serious shot at the league title. As a coach, you keep them focused although deep inside you may also want to lift the title.

"We know the league is a marathon and we are not getting carried away yet, " Sennyondo revealed after the memorable double over 2019 winners KCCA.

Soldiers invade Wankulukuku

Away from the financial meltdown being reported at Wankulukuku, Express fans hope their beloved Red Eagles still have a lot to salvage from a season that promises to go haywire.

The seven-time league kings are eighth in the table with 26 points from 18 matches while Paul Kiwanuka's UPDF that ambush them at Wankulukuku are battling relegation in 15th slot with just 10 points from the same number of games.

Express lacked the cutting edge in the 1-all draw with Soltilo Bright Stars last Thursday at Kavumba without midfielder Ramsay Kawooya and forward Alpha Ssali but with striker Isaac Wagoina still banging in goals, coach Alex Isabirye has every reason to dream of maximum points.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Kitara vs. Wakiso Giants, 4pm - Masindi Stadium

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV