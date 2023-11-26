Kitatta double extends Bul advantage atop UPL

Bul FC have played their first eight Startimes Uganda Premier League games this season like cup finals.

The results have seen them win seven of those eight games thus far with the latest victory over Kitara extending their lead at the top to four points.

This followed a 2-1 home win over Kitara in a rain delayed game played at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Sunday.

Alex Kitatta has been a major part of that bright start with the striker's double taking his tally to six goals, half of what Bul have managed in the opening eight games.

The first arrived on 16 minutes when he got ahead of his marker to volley home a left sided cross from left back Nicholas Mwere.

The duo also combined for the second when Mwere's ferocious drive was parried by goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima into the path of Kitatta to add the second with a composed finish.

Much as Kitatta impressed with his early finishing, it is Bul's approach that has stood out.

At their best, they rarely allow opponents to get into their stride and Kitara midfielder Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye was often on the receiving end of rough treatment particularly from Douglas Muganga with Jerome Kirya and Ibrahim Kazindula playing the supporting cast in that regard.

Kazindula would be sent off in the second half when his overzealousness earned him a second yellow to get sent off.

By then the game had been stopped for close to an hour following a downpour that left the artificial turf unplayable.

But with the game an early 3.00pm kickoff there was time for a restart with the game completed with proper light unlike Friday's 2-1 win for Busoga over KCCA whose latter stages were played in near darkness.

Substitute Dennis Omedi did pull a goal back with 10 minutes left but it only proved to be a consolation as their stutter continued.

Kitara have now failed to win their past three games after starting the season with five straight victories.

They stay third with 16 points after eight games that is five points behind leaders Bul FC.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Match-day eight results

Busoga United 2 - 1 KCCA

Arua Hill 2 - 0 UPDF

Express 0 - 1 Maroons

Mbarara City 0 - 0 SC Villa

NEC 1 - 1 Wakiso Giants