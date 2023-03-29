Kitegenyi, Kavuma want their goals to count for points

Henry Kitegenyi and Marvin Kavuma have been some of the most outstanding and consistent players in the Startimes Fufa Big League this season.

Kitegenyi has scored 15 goals for Mbarara City while Kavuma has netted 13 times, including a hattrick as his Nec walloped Soroti City 5-1 last week.

They’re trailing Booma’s Denis Omedi, who is chasing a record 19 goals in the division.

Omedi’s goals may, at the end, leave his mark as one of the most clinical finishers in the division but not reflect a lot on his club’s achievements. Booma lying sixth with 31 points, nine behind the promotion spaces with eight games to go.

Kitegenyi and Kavuma do not want to be in Omedi’s situation but want to push their teams to the topflight.

“This is a team sport,” Kitegenyi told Daily Monitor. “so,” he adds, “I want my goals to count for something in the team.”

Mbarara City and Kitegenyi will count on their home form to beat Ndejje University as they look to get back to winning ways after a 1-all draw away to Police last Sunday.

On the other side, Kavuma will hope to add to his tally as he helps Nec pick points in Adjumani on Thursday. The team has failed to win any of their last three games on the road.

Kavuma adds: “It doesn’t make sense if I score goals and the team fails to achieve promotion to the [Uganda Premier] league.”

Kitara lead the log with 43 points, two and three ahead of the Ankole Lions and Nec in third and fourth.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Mbarara City vs. Ndejje University, Kakyeka Stadium

Northern Gateway vs. Jinja North United, Lira

Kaaro Karungi vs. Lugazi, Ibanda

Adjumani TC vs. Nec, Adumani

Soroti City vs. Kataka, Soroti Stadium

Luweero United vs. Calvary, Luweero Grounds

Booma vs. Kyetume, Masindi Stadium

FBL scorer's chart

Denis Omedi (Booma) - 19

Patrick Kaddu (Kitara) - 15

Henry Kitegenyi (Mbarara City) - 15

Marvin Kavuma (Nec) - 13