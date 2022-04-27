Kitegenyi strikes late as Mbarara City roar into Cup semis

Henry Kitegenyi pounced on a late chance to strike as Mbarara City overcame a resilient Mbale Heroes 1-0 at Kakyeka to storm the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup for the first time.

The Ankole Lions controlled a better part of the match but their third-tier visitors tried to run down the clock by wasting time most especially their goalkeeper Didi Mohammed.

However, with 90 seconds to play, Kitegenyi controlled a failed clearance by Heroes, set up Najib Lusaka at the centre- who packaged a cross which troubled the visitors before the former pounced on it and pocketed at the low far right angle for the winner.

"It was a tight contest where we failed to kill it early with our chances but seized our moments and eventually grabbed the win," Mbarara City's head coach Sadiq Ssempijja said after the win.

Mbarara City complete the semi-final lineup that also has regional league side Booma, last season's losing finalist Bul FC and holders, Vipers SC.

Stanbic Uganda Cup - April 27