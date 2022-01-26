KIU returns with recharged batteries

The pandemic that ravaged educational institutions didn't spare the KIU beach soccer team.

Jeff Akabway's side was a no-show at last year's beach soccer organised events prompting talk of a potential folding.

Teams closing shop in the national beach soccer league is a habitual phenomenon as witnessed with Isabeti, Dalumba, Kabalagala Rangers to mention but a few.

After a year out in the cold, KIU's first match was against newbies Jinja Lions, and they were made to sweat for the three points at Mutoola Beach in Mukono on Sunday.

The Jinja based side, banking on two-goal hero Shaka Ssozi, forced KIU to a 1-all draw in the first quarter and made life even harder in the second.

KIU's reliable Nigerian goal poacher Isaac Ishoke then withdrew his magic wand banging a hattrick in the third for the favourites to prevail 5-2.

"It wasn't easy playing after missing last season.We were rusty and fatigued in our win but experience bailed us out.we need more games to grow into the tournament," Akabway revealed.

He has a new look team composed of gifted players like Jackson Muwanguzi, Timothy Orywoth, Isaac Inira and Emma Opio who are gelling seamlessly with veteran Ishoke to restore KIU pride.

Bring on SLAU

Up next for the Kansanga based side is a piquant tie against reigning league champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) that will help Akabway gauge the weight of his new assemblage.

"On Sunday we are preparing for the champions SLAU and we are not intimidated because we always give them a headache.

"We hope to have a full squad when we take them on. I watched them struggling against Wolves and I have all drafted a system to fail them after a thorough assessment," Akabway added.

KIU had a close shave with title victory in 2018 only to lose out to defunct Isabeti in the final.

In the other matches, three-time winners Mubs, who swept to the Super Cup late last year, made a title statement with a comprehensive 11-3 mauling of new league entrants Grace Church.

The Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) decided to have a league format comprising 10 teams after the Covid19 pandemic restrictions compelled them to have a six-team one-week gala last year in April that was condemned by many stakeholders.

National Beach Soccer League

Results

SLAU 7-4 Wolves

Grace Church 3-11 Mubs

Jinja Lions 2-5 KIU

Wolves 5-1 Kiringente

Sunday fixtures

Mubs Vs Mutoola Beach

Buganda Royal Vs Real Galacticos

Buwanika Bulls Vs Grace Church

SLAU Vs KIU