Lady Doves have Kawempe for Eid

Kawempe Muslim have dropped two chances to pull away from Kampala Queens in the race for the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title.

First, they drew 1-1 with Makerere University when they could have won and gone six points clear last weekend.

Then on Wednesday, they had another opportunity – after Kampala Queens had asked for the postponement of its game with Asubo Ladies – to extend the lead but were beaten 3-2 away in Masindi by Lady Doves.

Doves had lost four on the bounce but the worrying form went out of the window when Resty Kobusobozi converted a penalty in the 10th minute.

Allen Nassazi pulled Kawempe level but Kobusobozi restored the visitors lead in the 30th minute. Nassazi had a second bite at the cherry but Kawempe remained uninspired and were broken in the 80th minute by Sumaya Nsisi’s effort.

“It is always difficult when you concede first at home,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa said after dismissing the notion that his players would have prefered to be with their families for Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations rather than travel on Tuesday to Masindi for the fixture.

“Credit to Doves, we just failed to show up in a good way today and our Eid has turned into a difficult day,” he added.

The defeat leaves Kawempe on 28 points – just three points ahead of Kampala Queens, who play their game in hand next Wednesday. It also propels Lady Doves to 15 – one point ahead of Uganda Christian University (UCU) and one behind Rines who also beat She Maroons 2-1 at Luzira Prisons.

Fufa Women Super League

Results

She Maroons 1-2 Rines