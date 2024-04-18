Lady Doves hitting right notes

Lady Doves will be full of confidence as they play a third straight fixture at home in Masindi.

The former champions host Asubo Ladies in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) relegation dogfight on Sunday with hope of quickly getting themselves to safety after a dramatic end to last season, where they were saved by the last kick of the ball in a match between Kawempe Muslim and She Corporate.

Doves are five points clear of Asubo after 13 games with both sides having a match in hand against Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals and Kampala Queens respectively.

Resty Kobusobozi scored last time mid-week as Doves beat Kawempe 3-2 on Eid Day to dent the latter’s title hopes and she was at it again this mid-week with the opener as they beat Uganda Martyrs (UMHS) Lubaga 3-2 in the shootouts after going 1-1 in regulation time of their Fufa Women Cup in Masindi.

Irene Nantege, Siporosa Amoding and Olivia Babirye scored in the shootouts for Doves but to fully start having a view of safety, they will need results to go their way in other fixtures.

The prayers

First they must hope Kawempe rekindle their title charge on Saturday with a big result at Uganda Christian University (UCU), where they take on the Lady Cardinals who have not won in their last five games. When Doves beat Kawempe – who must beware of this too – a week ago, the Masindi-based side had equally not won in five.

UMHS also travel to Wakiso to play a Rines SS side that has looked motivated like in past seasons to avoid the drop.

Rines are just one point ahead of Doves after 14 matches but have survived relegation twice by hitting form in the last weeks of the FWSL seasons.

Makerere University travel a few kilometres to MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo to face Kampala Queens. The latter have drawn in their last three matches while Makerere are the queens of draws with nine in 14 games.

Doves will also hope that She Maroons can hurt Wakiso Hill when the two sides meet on Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende.

Fufa Women Super League Table

Kawempe Muslim 14 9 4 1 26 9 31

Kampala Queens 13 7 5 1 18 8 26

She Maroons 14 6 4 4 23 15 22

Uganda Martyrs 14 5 5 4 16 15 20

Rines SS WFC 14 4 4 6 15 24 16

Lady Doves 13 4 3 6 18 17 15

Makerere University 14 2 9 3 14 18 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 13 3 5 5 9 11 14

Wakiso Hill WFC 13 3 3 7 12 20 12

Asubo Ladies 13 2 4 7 14 26 10

FWSL Fixtures, 10am

Saturday

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Kawempe Muslim, Mukono

Sunday

Rines SS vs. Uganda Martyrs HS, Kabaka Kyabagu

Kampala Queens vs. Makerere University, MTN Omondi Lugogo

Lady Doves vs. Asubo Ladies, Katusabe Dove Masindi