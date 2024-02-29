Lugazi, Police slip as Heroes rise in Nwoya

Lugazi wasted a chance to go top of the betPawa Big League Friday after slipping to a 1-1 draw against Booma on a day that Police’s poor form on the road stretched on.

Sam Ssemugugu put the Richard Makumbi’s side ahead in the 19th minute but will blame self for failing to bury more chances to kill the game early.

Veteran Wesley Kisakye who worked with Mark Twinamasiko at Kitara reunited with the coach with a second-half goal on his debut for Booma to share the spoils.

“We came all out but were unlucky because we had about four open chances in the first 20 minutes but wasted them,” Lugazi’s Makumbi mourned the missed chances.

“We were the better in the first half but game changed in the second half where they dominated and scored the equalizer but that became a players’ problem because we gave them the plan,” he shifted the blame.

Table leaders Police stretched their winless run on the road to four games following the barren stalemate against Kaaro Karungi in Ibanda.

The two draws leave the Cops on the top with 33 points as Lugazi maintain their two-point chase with 31, the same as Mbale Heroes.

The Mbale side beat Young Elephants in nwoya District courtesy of new signing Faisal Kiberu’s late strike.

Booma move to fourth with 25 points, one ahead of Blacks Power who lost 2-1 to Kigezi Homeboyz away.

In the other match, Bernard Ndifuna scored in the last minute to give Onduparaka the win over Kiyinda Boys.

Betpawa Big League

Results

Lugazi 1-1 Booma

Kaaro Karungi 0-0 Police

Young Elephant 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Kigezi Home Boyz 2-1 Blacks Power