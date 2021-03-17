Lwanga’s Simba punish Merrikh, one point away

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Tanzanian giants Simba SC require one point from their last two Group A matches to book a Caf Champions League quarterfinal place despite beating Sudanese side Al Merrrikh yesterday.

Simba with Uganda Cranes’ Taddeo Lwanga in midfield, punished Merrikh 3-0 in a rather commanding display at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Reds of Msimbazi maintained top spot in Group A with now 10 points from four matches with five goals scored and yet to concede.

However, Simba is yet seal a last eight place because record nine-time champions Al Ahly defeated DR Congo’s AS Vita 3-0 in Kinshasa to move to seven points in second place.

Vita is third with four points implying that Simba needs a point from either Vita’s visit to Dar or their trip to Cairo next month.

But coach Didier Gomes’ players took charge early yesterday when Mozambican Luis Miquissone scored for his second straight home match in the group after 18 minutes.

Mohammed Husseini then doubled the lead on 39 minutes and the job was sealed literally five minutes into the second half.

