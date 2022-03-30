Makerere, Ndejje set for University League return

The Pepsi University Football League (UFL) could be braced for its most competitive season when the league returns after a two-tear break.

This follows the readmission of inaugural winners Makerere University and Ndejje University to the competition.

The 2012 winners Makerere were suspended for two seasons in 2019 due to indiscipline while Ndejje is set for a return having last featured in 2016. Victoria University with Sports Tutor Patrick Ssebuliba at the helm is also expected to join the league according to Red Rhino Director, Obal Atubo who confirmed the developments.

Journey of desire

“Yes the University Football League is set to return. This is one of the biggest and most exciting competitions in Uganda and students and fans alike have been clamoring for its return. We actually expect to kickoff sooner rather than later,” Obal said.

A meeting held at the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) offices on Thursday last week and chaired by UFL organizing committee Chairman Vincent Kisenyi is believed to have settled for the league to start next month.

Uganda Christian University are the reigning league champions having lifted the trophy in November 2019 before taking a two-year hiatus due to government covid restrictions.