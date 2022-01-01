Man City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2022.
Manchester City won the match 2-1. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City went on to dominate possession without creating many big chances and grabbed the winner in uncharacteristic fashion.

Pep Guardiola admitted an exhausted Manchester City had luck on their side to open up an 11-point Premier League lead as the English champions came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 to start 2022 off on a winning note.

