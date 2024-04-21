Man Utd win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semi-final comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.

Coventry's substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.