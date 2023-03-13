Masaba takes Bul job on interim basis

Bul management has trusted Simeone Masaba to take over the coaching mantle from Alex Isabirye.

Masaba has been tasked to continue with the project from where Isabirye left off as they gauge his abilities to take over fully or the club finds a new coach.

Isabirye crossed over to Vipers shortly after their 1-0 cup win over SC Villa in a replayed match on Saturday.

Bul chairman Ronald Barente had hinted that the club “was highly unlikely to find get Isabirye’s replacement externally.

“We have a project we’re working on and believe that the people who supported him (Isabirye) understand it so, we will let them continue until the end of the season as we assess,” he told this paper.

The club’s chief executive officer Joseph Mutaka revealed to this reporter that the management had agreed to award the former URA coach with the job after a managerial meeting on Monday.

Masaba joined the club on June 29th last year on a two-year contract until 2024.

“Bul suits my coaching career,” Masaba said at that time.

“It’s a wonderful club at the moment, and it has been doing very well both in the league and Uganda cup. So, I come to join efforts to see that the team achieves its goals both locally and internationally,” he added.

His first assignment is to handle the team on Wednesday against Onduparaka in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 fixture in Arua.

The former Uganda Cranes right back started his coaching journey at URA in 2015 shortly after retirement.