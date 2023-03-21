Mbarara City welcome rejuvenated Calvary

Mbarara City can reclaim the second spot on Wednesday if they go ahead to beat a rejuvenated Calvary at Kakyeka in matchday 21 of Startimes Fufa Big League.

This fixture had earlier been rescheduled due to the two clubs’ engagements in the Stanbic Uganda Cup last weekend where both returned mixed results.

The Lions bowed out from the round of 16 at the hands of KCCA as the Christians from Yumbe cruised past Kitara to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Police and Nec failed to capitalise on their chances last week but City’s head coach Sadiq Ssempijja has chosen to focus on his chances and not the opponent.

“We’re focusing on our own results and not the opponents,” Ssempijja eases the pressure on his players.

Mbarara sits third with 37 points, six and two below leaders Kitara and Police, who they meet on Sunday, in second.

“We need to focus on our own strategy to get the results because if we look at how they performed and also fail to do our own job, it won’t make sense,” he says.

Calvary’s Dudu Bosco says that their financial woes are now history and the team is focused on the pitch.

“We’ve sorted some issues, several players are back in training and we managed to travel in time for the game. We want to build from our results over Ndejje University and the win over Kitara in the Uganda Cup,” Dudu who had revealed that he fielded hungry players in their 4-0 loss to Police earlier in the month.