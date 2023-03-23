Mbarara roar as free-flowing Nec go for change in approach

Michael ‘skills’ Lukyamuzi’s enterprising brand of football has endeared the club to many football lovers but the coach now feels that they must adjust if they’re to meet their targets in the Startimes Fufa Big League this season.

Nec were on top of the table with 36 points at the end of last month but find themselves fourth after just three games with only a point more. Their clean unbeaten home run was also soiled after a 1-0 loss to Kitara who are now leading them by six points.

Lukyamuzi notes the opponents have found an antidote to their approach and feels they must adjust starting with their fixture against Soroti City on Thursday in Bugolobi.

“We want to change our strategy because it looks like people have mastered our style and are now defending by sitting on the block and hitting on the counter,” Lukyamuzi told Daily Monitor.

“We’re trying to adjust so that we see penetrate more as we try to trap their counters starting tomorrow (today). We brought in some new players in January and were struggling but they’ve now fit in and I expect them to give us those alternative options,” he added.

Among the players brought in include former KCCA striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Brian Mato from Proline.

Elsewhere, Jinja North United will be seeking to displace Calvary from the fifth place as they host Kaaro Karungi at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe. The Jinja side has garnered 27 points, three away from the top five.

Calvary lost to Mbarara City 4-1 on Wednesday as the latter moved back to second place with 40 points. Seiri Arugumaho (brace), John Rubi Mugweri and Jude Semugabi scored for Mbarara.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Result

Mbarara City 4-1 Calvary

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Nec vs. Soroti City, Bugolobi – 2 pm (Live on Fufa TV)

Kyetume vs. Ndejje University, Nakisunga

Kataka vs. Luweero United, Mbale Stadium

Lugazi vs. Adjumani TC, Lugazi

Jinja North United vs. Kaaro Karungi, Bugembe