Mbowa earns first win as Express edge URA

Baker Mbowa earned his first win as Express head coach following his side's 1-0 win over URA in a Startimes Uganda Premier League game played at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Saturday evening.

The result saw the two teams exchange places with Express moving above URA and into eighth position with 32 points and Tax Collectors dropping a point and a place behind.

Striker Isaac Wagoina got what turned out to be the game's decisive moment when he headed in Marvin Oshaba's cross two minutes before the break for his 10th goal of the campaign.

The result was a first win for Mbowa after losing his first three games since being appointed head coach last month to replace Alex Isabirye.

The opening half could otherwise have been more punishing for the visiting Tax Collectors with Wagoina earlier having the ball entangled in his feet after rounding URA goalkeeper Dennis Otim following a rare free flowing move.