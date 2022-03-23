Fufa Big League term set for photo finish

The race for promotion from the Fufa Big League to the topflight is surely set for an adrenaline rush to the end with only four match days to play.

Kyetume sit at the summit of the table with 31 points but are only better than Blacks Power because of a better goal difference. Kataka and Maroons are trailing by two points with the former ahead because of their goals. Mathematically, even the eighth team, Proline that is struggling to stay up has a rare chance but with six points separating the fourth and fifth team, it’s clearly a four-horse-race.

At this stage, Kyetume is a little bit disadvantaged as they’ll be out of action on the next match day as the other trio seek to take advantage of their home turf. Positive results for Blacks Power against Nyamityobora, Kataka against Calvary and Maroons against Kitara will surely push ‘the slaughters’ back to fourth.

However, they have Nyamityobora that are already relegated and Proline to make amends before setting a grand battle with Kataka on the final day. Three wins out of the remaining three will be good enough.

After hosting Nyamityobora, Blacks Power will hope to complete a double over Proline and then visit Kataka in Mbale before completing their business at home against Luweero United. Nine points from those can guarantee safety but it’s not assured as the team has dropped five points from their last two games.

Kataka has blown hot and cold in the last three games winning one, losing one and a draw but they have to get their act together as they face the toughest fixture on paper.

After hosting Calvary, they’ll be facing a tricky test away to Ndejje University, host Blacks Power and Kyetume.