Micho calm amid tough Chan draw

Uganda and DR Congo hold the record for the most qualifications to the home-based Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals tournament. The two have qualified for six out of the seven editions.

But while the DRC have won the Chan title on two occasions, the Cranes are still looking to advance from the group stage for the time ever.

As if that was not a herculean task enough, Uganda will now have to progress from the group by finishing among the top two in Group B that also includes former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre’s DRC, giants Ivory Coast and Senegal.

The draw conducted on Saturday in host country, Algeria, had Ugandan fans on social media write off Cranes chances even before the tournament kicks off early next year.

Thankfully for the believers, Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic does not agree with the aforementioned fans, although deep down he knows the task just got tougher.

“We can say this is a fair draw for Uganda,” said the Serb immediately after the draw he attended with Fufa president Moses Magogo.

“Before the draws were made, we prayed not to be put in groups with hosts Algeria and Morocco,” he added.

“This doesn’t mean that Senegal, Dr Congo and Ivory Coast are weak. We have to get the best of preparations before the tournament starts.”

Micho, who will be making his third Chan coaching appearance with Uganda after South Africa 2014 and Rwanda 2016, continued: “It is important that the league back home has started and we shall have time shortly before Christmas when the first round is finished.