Micho sacked

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic has been sacked following the failure to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup Nations.



The national team finished third in their group with the top two – Algeria and Tanzania – qualifying for Ivory Coast.



“Today, Thursday, September 14, 2023, Fufa and Mr. Milutin Sredojevic agreed to mutually end the existing employment contract between the two parties,” Fufa wrote.



Adding that: “Fufa appreciates all efforts and commitment by Mr. Milutin during his period as head coach of Uganda Cranes.”



The statement which was six-lines-long, inclusive of title and the federation motto, effectively ended his reign at a time when he has been unpopular with the wider football public.



The Serbian took the job in 2021 after Uganda failed to make the Afcon in Cameroon, replacing then interim Abdallah Mubiru. The latter had taken over from Jonathan McKinstry.



Unlike his first spell when he took Uganda to the 2019 Afcon, a first in 39 years, the second has seen the team undergo a transition. Micho has been on the chopping board for long and his end seemed inevitable.