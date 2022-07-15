Monaco sign Switzerland striker Embolo

French Ligue 1 side Monaco signed Swiss international striker Breel Embolo from Borussia Moenchengladach on Friday.

The 25-year-old Cameroon-born attacker started his career at Basel, moved to Schalke in Germany for three seasons and then joined another Bundesliga club, 'Gladbach, in 2019.

He has played 56 times for Switzerland scoring nine goals.

"His profile complements our already strong attacking options and adds more depth to the squad," said Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

"His presence in the national team and his participation in a World Cup and a European Championships give him an experience of performing in the big events that will be precious for us."

Sources close to the deal said Monaco paid a 12.5 million euro transfer fee for Embolo.