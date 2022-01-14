Morocco beat Comoros to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Morocco's forward Zakaria Aboukhlal (L) celebrates with Morocco's Bosnian head coach Vahid Halilhodzic (R) after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Morocco and Comoros at at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 14, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Morocco secured a place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday after goals by Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave them a 2-0 win over the Comoros in Yaounde.
The Atlas Lions might have won by a greater margin without some heroics from Comoros goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina, who notably saved Youssef En-Nesyri's late penalty.
Morocco, whose only AFCON title dates back to 1976, had already beaten Ghana 1-0 in their opening game at the tournament and are now certain to advance to the knockout stages from Group C.

