Motsepe pledges Afcon hosting support, more cash

After Caf president Patrice Motsepe's two-day visit to Kampala, the ambitious Afcon hosting dream for neighbours Uganda and Tanzania gained comprehensible momentum.

A joyful Motsepe, in office for one year now, touched down at Entebbe Airport on Thursday afternoon in tandem with Cecafa and Tanzania FA president Wallace Karia to give impetus to the talk deemed by many as a pipe dream.

After touring the Fufa House complex, mingling with the media, visiting the Speaker of parliament Anita Among and finally getting President Yoweri Museveni's ear, the South African business magnate reiterated his wholesome backing for the proposal.

"As President of Caf, I have to support all the 54 Member associations (MAs) equally and I would personally not just welcome but encourage a joint hosting between these two countries because it will make a huge contribution to football development in Uganda and Tanzania,” Motsepe said at Parliament on Friday morning.

In a rejoinder, Among assured him of the government's commitment to make the dream become a reality.

"On the issue of co-hosting the 2027 Afcon, we had a discussion with the President (Museveni) and we are ready and willing to do the co-hosting with Tanzania. We have got clearance from our President, and we will be able to do that," Among, revealed.

In an earlier media interaction at Serena Hotel-Kampala, the Mamelodi Sundowns owner had hinted at giving emphasis to the proposal at next month's Caf Congress in Arusha as Karia on his right and Fufa president Moses Magogo on his left, nodded in approval.

"I am here to make a humble contribution to football development in this country and also have discussions with some of our people in the private sector to emphasize their role in the game.

We (Motsepe Foundation) do businesses in 40 countries in Africa and I will support and encourage the Ugandan private sector to sponsor football at all levels to lift many kids' dreams," he promised.

He hinted at enlightening Museveni about 'importance of football, sports in general and how this sector can help transform society'.

Caf Super League dollars

Motsepe is optimistic that his proposed Caf Super League, featuring the continent's leading clubs and with $100 million in prize money to start in 2023, is one financially constrained nations like Uganda will greatly reap from.

" I need significant resources to develop football. That is why I'm visiting countries to hear what they are saying and do research.

"We are looking at empowering every MA through different aspects such as capacity building and funding. Caf is looking at giving every MA at least 1M USD to help in developing and promoting the game," Motsepe stressed. He spared time to share his Caf presidency mission - one that is ethics sensitive and transparent as he seeks to rake in a myriad of sponsors.

Get us another Onyango

Soon the conversation turned to retired Uganda Cranes custodian Denis Onyango who is tearing record books in the PSL and on the continent with Motsepe's Sundowns. He was lost for words whilst describing Onyango's hard work and sacrifice that saw him beat the cutthroat competition at the Brazilians and become a mainstay and skipper.

"He is a great person who overcame competition he found at the club, he returned from loan to show he is special. Through hard work and sacrifice, you will succeed and that is what Ugandan youngsters can learn from Onyango." He acknowledged the abundant football talent at Uganda's disposal and challenged the nation to produce another 'Onyango'.

Magogo, who invited Motsepe, revealed that after meeting the top authority in the country, the Caf supremo's visit is targeted at improving on the sports funding, and infrastructure and luring him as a successful entrepreneur on the continent to invest in Ugandan football.

Motsepe at a glance

Name; Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe

Country; South Africa

Born; January 28, 1962

Place of birth; Ga-Rankuwa

Net Worth; 2.5billion dollars

Parents; Key Motsepe, Augustine Motsepe

Spouse; Precious Moloi-Mostepe