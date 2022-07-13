Caf president Patrice Motsepe to visit Uganda

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe will pay a two-day visit to Uganda starting tomorrow.

Motsepe, who took over the leadership of the continental football governing body in March, 2021, will be hosted by the Fufa president and Caf executive committee member Hon. Moses Hasim Magogo.

“During the visit, the Caf president will hold meetings with HE President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, Fufa Executive and key football stakeholders,” a statement released by Fufa reads.

This will be the South African billionaire’s first visit to Uganda. He took charge following a five-year ban handed to his predecessor Ahmad.

Ahmad, who had been Caf president and Fifa vice president since 2017, was found guilty of violating several of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE), including abuse of office, distribution of gifts and misappropriations of funds during his presidency.

A five-year ban from taking part in all football-related activities at national and international level was imposed by Fifa on November 23, 2020, as well as a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (about 220,000 US dollars).

Motsepe arrives here following last week’s decision by Caf to move the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations from June/July, 2023 to January/February, 2024.

The tournament was to be hosted in June-July 2023, which is the height of the rainy season in Ivory Coast. It will now be played in January-February the following year.

“We cannot take the risk,” said the South African, Motsepe, in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Caf, also recently passed the Caf African Super League. On the agenda since Fifa President Gianni Infantino hinted at its possibility in 2019, the African Super League will get underway in August 2023.

The tournament will feature 24 teams and carry total prize money of $100m, said Motsepe, adding that just over $10m will go to the winner.

Citing ‘financial challenges’ in Caf which he inherited from Ahmad, Motsepe said that businesses are interested in sponsoring the event.

“The key issue for us is the abnormal interest we’ve been exposed to from some of the biggest and most prominent investors and sponsors,” he said.

Caf also said that the African Champions League, which is open to all countries in Africa, will continue alongside the new African Super League, where the top 24 teams will be determined according to their Fifa ranking.