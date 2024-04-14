Mubiru optimistic despite KCCA's extended trophy drought

KCCA are suffering one of their worst trophy droughts in recent memory after being knocked out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals by Bul on Saturday at Njeru.

Defeat to double-seeking Bul implies that Abdallah Mubiru's side, that trails StarTimes Uganda Premier league leaders Kitara by nine points in sixth slot, can only wrestle for a decent finish, which would extend the trophless spell at Lugogo to five years now.

Ten-time Uganda Cup winners KCCA put up a spirited fight at the Fufa technical centre-Njeru when their Angolan import Etienne Katenga's lob cancelled out forward Alex Kitata's exquisite finish for Bul - all inside 13 minutes.

Lady Luck didn't smile KCCA's way even when they thought centre-referee Mashood Ssali should have awarded them two penalties when their right-back Haruna Lukwago seemed to have been brought down in the box by defender Ronald Otti and when Bul left-back Nicholas Mwere had the ball kiss his hand.

After a pulsating 1-all draw in 120 minutes, KCCA lost the spotkick session 6-5 with defenders Herbert Achai and Peter Magambo failing to convert from 12 yards.

"We were unfortunate to lose.There was unfairness in certain decisions (officiating) but we don't have control over him (referee Mashood Ssali)," Mubiru fumed.

His opposite number Abbey Kikomeko was over the moon after keeping their league and cup double dream intact.

"We prepared well for the match knowing that the team we were playing wanted the trophy just like us and we had the home advantage. We led the game and made mistakes that cost us but we compensated with composure in the penalties and made it to the semis," Kikomeko revealed.

He maintained that Bul, a point adrift of league log leaders Kitara, are ready for anyone in the final and won't rest on their laurels until a trophy reaches their shelves.

Bul, Uganda Cup winners in 2022 under Alex Isabirye, joined NEC and Pajule Lions (beat Pakwach Young Stars 1-0 on Saturday) in the semifinals as they waited for the victor between Vipers and Kitara that played yesterday.

Same old KCCA

After a miserable start to the season under Portuguese Sergio Traguil, KCCA turned to Mubiru for redemption but as the cup ejection showed, the Kasasiro Boys are still miles away from the intimidating side they were under Mike Mutebi.

A three-tme league and two-time Uganda Cup winning coach, Mutebi, had turned KCCA into a mean winning machine during his glorious six-year reign, moulding a trophy attracting outfit through a mixture of promoting the academy talent and impressive business in the transfer market.

With a firm grip on the dressing room, he demanded the highest standards from every single one of his players and never settled for less.

Mubiru is still confident that all is not lost in his second spell at the club and picked out a few positives from the Uganda Cup journey.

"Our focus in the league hasn't changed. We didn't manage this game well (against Bul) because there were mistakes we made that we need to correct as we look forward to facing Mbarara City in the league.

"We have tried to build the players' character and assess the potential of our players and I believe we are building a competent team," he pledged.

For those who had grown used to nothing else but a success thirsty KCCA under the Cecafa winning boss Mutebi, it is understandable to view the current run of five years with a cobwebbed trophy cabinet as a meltdown.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Saturday Quarterfinal results