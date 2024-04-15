Mucureezi felt sheer joy, not pressure

Nothing is more exciting in football than an individual scoring a vital goal against the club that used to pay their wages.

Kitara forward Paul Mucureezi chose the momentous quarterfinal occasion on Sunday to haunt former employers Vipers that it may take ages for both club and player to forget.

One of the most painful things a fervent football fan goes through is when one of their favourite players jumps ship to join another club and in an act of utter betrayal, unleashes an agonizing killer blow similar to the brace Mucureezi conjured.

As coach Brian Ssenyondo ended Vipers’ Stanbic Uganda Cup reign, Mucureezi played a monumental role by converting two penalties – one each in regulation and extra time – before dispatching the winning penalty in the post-match shootout.

"I wanted to prove to doubters that a good player can leave a big club and thrive in a perceived small one.

"I had no emotions as I scored a brace for Kitara and I thank my teammates for valiantly fighting with me," Mucureezi revealed.

Mucureezi said scoring three penalties past Vipers custodian Jack Komakech didn’t surprise him at all because he had scored 20 penalties in the two-week training sessions before the explosive encounter that ended 2-all in normal time.

"I'm in charge of all set pieces at the club whenever I'm on the field. In the first penalty (when Jude Ssemugabi was kicked in the box by Vipers defender Rogers Torach), I put the ball on the left. For the second, I sent the ball to the right and by the time I took the third one, Komakech was already confused," Mucureezi added.

Having won the 2017 and 2018 Uganda Cup trophies with KCCA and the 2021 edition with Vipers, Mucureezi believes a fourth triumph with Kitara is imminent.

"I have played in five Uganda Cup finals already and if we don't lose focus, I'm convinced that I will be playing in my sixth final.

“At the moment, (2022 winners) Bul are the favourites but you may never know it can also be Kitara, NEC or even Pajule's chance this time around," he stressed.

The battle lines have been drawn in the sand between Kitara and Vipers ahead of Friday's crunch StarTimes Uganda Premier League tie at Masindi.

Kitara lead the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with 44 points, two clear of title holders Vipers, who lie third.

Second-placed Bul have 43 points, SC Villa are fourth of 42 while NEC follow on 41 in what could the tightest finish for ages.

Mucureezi, who won the league and cup double with KCCA in 2017, believes the table leaders are ready for 'part II'.

"When I left KCCA for Mbarara City, I was branded a spent force but soon I helped the Ankole Lions climb to the top before hell broke loose.

"I want to show those that ridiculed me to be joining a Fufa Big League club (Kitara) at the expense of Vipers that I'm still a force to reckon with. Let's meet on friday." Mucureezi warned.

Mucureezi is ready to frantically celebrate again if Kiatara edges league holders Vipers in the title race and you might expect the away fans who will watch on with gritted teeth to rue his departure once more.