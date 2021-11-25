Mugulusi's against time to raise Shs25m knee operation fees in Greece

The careers of many outlandishly talented Ugandan football stars have been sidetracked by injuries, leaving fans to wonder what might have been.

The nation is at risk of having Isma Mugulusi, a prodigious SC Villa and Uganda Cranes midfield talent, projected to do great things in the near future, have his career cut short due to a gruesome knee injury.

For his torn lateral meniscus anterior horn to have an urgent knee arthroscopy in Greece in two weeks, Mugulusi, through his agent Eugene Sepuya has initiated a noble fundraising drive to rake in the $7000 (Shs 25m) fee required at the ATHENS, GR | Medical & Healing center.

"We first tried Kenya but they asked for $14000. We tried South Africa but they told us to wait upto February. We had a chance to do it for free at Crutone Hospital in Italy but failed to get a visa and the only alternative left is Greece if we can get that contribution in two weeks," Sepuya, a former Uganda Cranes striker, now handling Mugulusi under his Sepuya Inc Agency, said.

He revealed that Mugulusi is a 'special player' Uganda shouldn't send to waste and that is why he has contacted the doctor that worked on Swedish maestro Zlatan Ibrahimovic, English left-back Luke Shaw and former France striker Djibril Cisse, to expertly execute his surgery.

Mugulusi is a graduate of the Uganda national U-17 team (Cubs), Jinja SSS and Busoga United. He anchored the midfield with zeal and finesse as the Uganda U-20 team (Hippos) won silver at the Afcon U-20 championships hosted by Mauritania last February.

"It is going to be a simple surgery and the money we are fundraising will cover the airplane tickets, cost of the surgery and medical care as well as his rehabilitation.

"We have already got Shs5m from Moses Oloya (Uganda Cranes forward) and Shs100,000 on mobile money from URA player Viane Ssekajugo," Sepuya revealed.

He makes it clear that Mugulusi was not injured on national duty and had not played for new club SC Villa although he has been promised aid by Fufa and Omar Mandela, the Villa president.

National teams coordinator Paul Mukatabala concurs with Sepuya.

"There is an Insurance policy in place which caters for all male national team players who get injured on national duty to receive treatment.

"And we have never received any medical report from any of our assigned national team doctors of Mugulusi having gotten injured on national team duty," Mukatabala stressed.

I miss football dearly - Mugulusi

At first Mugulusi was told he would heal naturally with a few prescribed medicine, he didn't.For three months he has been wincing in pain in solitude at home in Jinja.

"I watch all the league matches at Bugembe Stadium and Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru and miss action more.I can't wait for the day I willbe able to kick a ball again," the box-to-box endowed midfielder told Daily Monitor.

Sepuya says if the operation goes according to plan, in 14 days Mugulusi would begin the road to recovery that could take about two months.

Mugulusi is tagged to a three-year contract at Villa but he is yet to Don their blue and white stripes let alone work with coach Petros Koukouras.

"I hurts me that I was closer to the national team set up and had played in the friendly matches in Saudi Arabia. With Allah blessings I hope to bounce back stronger," he added.

Efforts to have Villa CEO Muhammad Bazirengedde exposure on the contractual obligations of club medical partners Ecopharm regarding the issue were futile.

The numbers: 0783 728746 and 0756 357516 in custody of Mugulusi have been availed for Mobile money contributions and an accountability promised.

Isma Mugulusi at a glance

Date of birth: October 10, 2003

Citizenship: Uganda

Place of birth: Jinja

Position: Central Midfield

Current club: SC Villa

Former team: Jinja SSS, Busoga United

National team: U-17, U-20, Uganda Cranes