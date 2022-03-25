Mukono Kings target nationals on debut

Mukono Kings school coach Shafiq Mudholo says his desire is to see how they fare in the USSSA Boys Football championship after the school reached the zonal finals of Mukono District.

Kings stormed the finals on their first time of asking with one eye on taking part in the final tournament.

It won't be straightforward as Mukono games have been the most competitive in years and facing favourites Kasawo, will see Mohammad Kisekka, fancy his chances going all the way.

There were surprises too, as regular campaigners Dynamic and Bishop’s SS were eliminated in the qualifiers.

Mukono Kings have been knocking building on the Police Kids Children's Academy, which Mudholo has been operating as a development side for Premier League side Police.

"The boys have matured now. We have been trying hard to do the right things. We now have high hopes of doing even better," Mudholo said.

Kings beat Bishop's in a nervy quarter-final game 5-4 on penalties before ejecting Midland Buntaba 2-1.

Kasawo, who were strong on set-pieces, ejected Mbalala High and later Latifah Mixed by a similar 1-0 score, will try to assert their authority on school sports.

Kasawo, is among the host of schools facilitated by Nakifuma MP aspirant Sulaiman Kiwanuka. The others are Namagabi SS, Latifah Mixed and Mbalala SS. Kiwanuka rewarded goal scorers and man of the match personalities with cash prizes.

Kisekka acknowledges that staying afloat won’t be easy, but that it’s important in the long-run to establish themselves among the bigger teams in the district.

"Many people will be looking at us and we are going with our eyes wide open. But if we secure the ticket to the nationals, we will be happy," he said.

The Mukono final will be played at St Joseph's SS Naggalama on Saturday before the regionals that brings Greater Mukono teams from Mukono, Buikwe, Buvuma and Kayunga districts to tussle for the three spots to the national tournament.

Increased competition

Organisers have announced five slots which makes 64 participating teams.

Wakiso District maintain the lion’s share with five slots and could be handed the sixth as a slot is reserved for the defending champions St Mary’s Kitende.

In the past, the defending champions have had to fight through the qualifiers but the new arrangement allows the winner an automatic place so is the host.

According to Justus Mugisha, the other slots will be determined after the zonal games.

Regional slots allocation