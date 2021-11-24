Mukwala bags quadruple

As URA redirected their derailing StarTimes Uganda Premier Leagu campaign in a six-star style yesterday, striker Steven Mukwala was red-hot and a marvel to behold.

Like a man on a mission, Mukwala beat the Tooro United offside trap to divert Saidi Kyeyune’s long range shot into the net on 21 minutes.

The modicum fans watching the loopsided encounter inside the Arena of Visions-Ndejje braced themselves for a rout - and Mukwala was at hand to head home, unchallenged, from a corner on 30 minutes to make it 2-0.

Tooro United’s reported off-the-field troubles were exemplified best by the wobbly defence that had Shafik Kakeeto and Ronald Mubiru literally escort URA winger Joachim Ojera enroute to scoring the third goal on 36 minutes.

They also stood at sixes and sevens as Mukwala set striking partner Cromwell Rwothomio in motion for URA’s fourth goal.

Referee Ali Kaddu blatantly denied Mukwala an early hattrick on 45 minutes when he ruled him offside against the indication of his assistant that it was a genuine goal.Mukwala was visibly on side thanks to Tooro United defender Adrian Serugo when he headed in Derrick Ndahiro’s cross.

Mark Nsubuga pulled one for Tooro on 53 minutes after a laxity by URA midfield exposed the defence to make it 4-1.

Mukwala responded by grabbing a hattrick, shooting from outside the box to beat an out-of-sorts Mabuya to put the scoreline out of reach.

After capping off a memorable afternoon with his fourth strike, a cool finish after Edward Golola’s charges failed to clear a routine dropping ball, Mukwala revealed his inspiration.

“I feel delighted after scoring four goals. We worked on our previous mistake as a club and we got the results.As a striker, Am yearning to score goals and it hurts when one is suspiciously cancelled,” Mukwala, now leading the top scorers charts with five goals, remarked.

URA, that rose to ninth place with seven points from four matches, had the Vipers match over the weekend in mind, granting early rest to starters Mukwala, Rwothomio, Saidi Kyeyune and Huud Mulikyi.

More Jogoos misery

At the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, Petros Koukouras’ SC Villa grasped for air when met with a stiff Bul-lish challenge.

Bul striker Musa Esenu combined well with chief provider Hilary Onek to produce a brace early on that broke the Jogoo spirit.

The red card to budding attacking midfielder Oscar Mawa received matching orders for an uncalled for tackle on Bul left-back Aggrey Madoi, complicated matters for Villa.

There was a sigh of relief and hope in the 85th minute when Sadam Ogwang rounded off Bul goalkeeper Saidi Keni before tapping in but it only counted for a consolation.