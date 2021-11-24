Mukwala bags quadruple

Mukwala bagged four in URA’s rout.  Photo | John Batanudde

boss

By  Denis Bbosa  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Like a man on a mission, Mukwala beat the Tooro United offside trap to divert Saidi Kyeyune’s long range shot into the net on 21 minutes.

As URA redirected their derailing StarTimes Uganda Premier Leagu campaign in a six-star style yesterday, striker Steven Mukwala was red-hot and a marvel to behold.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.