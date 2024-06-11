Mutyaba goal not enough as Uganda Cranes lose at home

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic made five changes after a surprise home loss to Guinea last week and they paid off with a 2-1 Group G victory against Uganda at Namboole Stadium on Monday night.

A careless pass by Mohamed Madani allowed Travis Mutyaba to race through and beat goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea and put Uganda ahead on 10 minutes.

Mutyaba gave Uganda the lead.

That sent the packed stadium into ruptures for a team that had not lost at Namboole since 2014. However, this week was only a return to the ground after five years following refurbishment.

The night started well but ended in despair.

Houssem Aouar levelled in the first minute of the second half and former West Ham United forward Said Benrahma struck the 58th-minute match-winner.

Algeria top the table with nine points. Mozambique join Algeria on nine points, with Botswana beating Somalia 3-1 to move on to six points alongside Guinea and Uganda.