Nadunga returns to Kawempe, She Corporate give derby vibes

Sharon Nadunga could lead Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals’ line at Kawempe Muslim when the second round of the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) gets underway on Saturday.

The striker used to turn out for the home team until the end of last season when coach Ayub Khalifa decided to cut ties with some of the players not residing inside the school.

UCU, who are rebuilding their team, sit third on 16 points and seventh-placed Kawempe have it all to do to ensure the difference between the sides does not grow to nine points as that could drag them into a relegation scrap.

Kawempe actually have a chance to move high up the table as fourth-placed Lady Doves (13 points) and Olila High School (12 points) lock horns in Masindi.

Doves, in the first round, were inspired by Norah Alupo returning to form and will hope she has not lost any yards.

Olila, on the other hand, have won as much as Doves (four matches) but their coach Saddam Pande insists their undoing in the five losses was how they defended setpieces.

Sunday matches

In between the two sides that play outside the central region is She Corporate who entertain Makerere University at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Nakawa.

She Corporate have always been based at Mubs and even though their owners have a connection with the institution, they have tried to treat the two as separate entities.

But with the word ‘MUBS’ emblazoned on their jerseys ahead of the second round, as was the case in the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers last August, their meeting with She Mak will give derby vibes. It will feel like two university sides taking on each other.

Mak coach Fred Ndawula has worked on defending deep in their box and that could make them a tough team to beat as they try to sit up.

Bottom-placed sides Rines SS and Asubo-Gafford entertain the league’s best sides Uganda Martyrs’ High School (UMHS) – Lubaga at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso and Kampala Queens at Kampala Quality Grounds, Kisaasi respectively.

The work is cut out for the basement sides. They need to defend better and this is probably the only point of the season that they will meet teams trying to wake up from the two months slumber.

SATURDAY, 10AM

Kawempe Muslim vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, Kawempe

Lady Doves vs. Olila HS, Masindi

SUNDAY, 10AM

Asubo-Gafford vs. Kampala Queens, Kisaasi

Rines SS vs. UMHS Lubaga, Wakiso