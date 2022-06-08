Nakayenze, Akiror happy to compete for berths

US-based duo Yudaya Nakayenze and Tracy Jones Akiror jet into Uganda tonight to join preparations for the July 2-23 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco.

The duo, whose return has been fully facilitated by the federation, arrive at Entebbe Airport from Kentucky at 10pm tonight and hope to travel to Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru immediately “to connect with the rest of the team (involved in the Cecafa Women Championship) and also watch the semifinals.” Nakayenze and Akiror have been expected by the national team technical team for a while but are under no illusions that their status will get them on the plane to Awcon.

The two have had almost similar paths; winning trophies together at Kawempe Muslim and playing for the Crested Cranes before the former joined Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in 2017.

Nakayenze later joined Seminole College in Florida in 2018 and then Lindsey Wilson University in Kentucky - both on football scholarships. Akiror followed a similar path into the US in 2019 and recently joined United States Women League side Ann Arbor, where she has played five league games; winning three, converting a penalty in the lone draw, and losing once.

“We have been watching the (Cecafa) games and the team (Crested Cranes) is very competitive,” Akiror (pic inset) said in interview with Daily Monitor. “I personally like the buildup phase and you can see many combinations in the way we play.

Composure personified

Of course, we want to to show through hard work and dedication that we deserve the call ups. I believe, we have the experience and positive energy to help the team with our Awcon goals,” the versatile midfielder, added. Nakayenze brings her calmness and game reading in a defence that coach George Lutalo is encouraging to build from the back. And she is also a goal threat during set plays.

Such is her ability on the ball that while still at UCU, Nakayenze was also tried in midfield from time to time.

“I am excited to return home. Unfortunately, we do not have a chance to play (in the Cecafa semis) but we shall cheer the team and hopefully earn the trust of the coaches in training,” Nakayenze said.

Meanwhile, Fufa also expect forward Fauzia Najjemba to join the camp on Friday. “Our responsibility is to make the players available for the coaches so that they can have the best possible preparations for the tournament.