Nambatya wants more after directing She Corporate win

Hungry. She Corporate striker Nambatya (right) battles for the ball with UMHS defender Esther Namusoke during the Fufa Women’s Super League opener on Sunday. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The lanky forward scored nine goals in seven off-season friendlies and was on target as She Corporate beat Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) - Lubaga 2-0 in their FWSL opener on Sunday at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Nakawa.

Favour Nambatya is confident that she has carried her pre-season form into the 2022 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) term.

