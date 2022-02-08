Nambatya wants more after directing She Corporate win

Favour Nambatya is confident that she has carried her pre-season form into the 2022 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) term.

The lanky forward scored nine goals in seven off-season friendlies and was on target as She Corporate beat Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) - Lubaga 2-0 in their FWSL opener on Sunday at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Nakawa.

“I have put it in my mind that I must be among this season’s top scorers,” Nambatya said after the match in which she scored the second but was very instrumental in a very eventful first half.

She Corporate initially tried to build from the back but the energetic press from the UMHS forwards could not allow them too. Instead it created open chances that were shockingly not buried by UMHS forward Latifa Nakasi and Brenda Munyana.

“It was not working but we want to interest ourselves in building from the back. When we realized it was going to cause trouble, we restored to long balls,” She Corporate coach Hassan Isa, said.

No luck from the spot

The long balls did help as the home side’s physical advantage over UMHS ensured they could quickly involve their forwards, especially on the break.

One such break led to a corner in the 17th minute that was converted by another new striker at the club Grace Nassongo.

Towards the end of the first half, UMHS were awarded a penalty after Winnie Nabbale was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box but Munyana’s attempt was turned away by goalkeeper Gift Nasasira.

The save started off a counter attack that was headed in by Nambatya who also just joined the Nakawa-based club.

Nambatya started out at Kawempe Muslim, where she was in the shadow of Hasifah Nassuna and later Juliet Nalukenge, before she left for Muteesa I Royal University.

Martyrs had a better second half but still could not fashion any serious chances to turn the game around.

Elsewhere, Hasifah Nassuna was also on target as Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals won 1-0 away to Olila High School in Soroti.

Nassuna is in a bid to get to 100 top flight goals and is now sitting at 92 goals in seven seasons since 2015.