Nassazi challenged to rediscover scoring boots

Allen Nassazi has scored just over 16 percent of Kawempe Muslim's 24 goals in the ongoing season.

She has shared them across the two running competition - scoring twice in Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) and twice as a halftime impact substitute against Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the Fufa Women Cup last weekend.

One of her league goals also came against UCU.

When she burst onto the scene in 2021, Nassazi scored five times in the shortened version of the FWSL held at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru and many thought she would wear the scoring boots of past Kawempe Muslim household names like Juliet Nalukenge, Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifah Nassuna.

She, however, lost form as fast as it had emerged and struggled to make any notable impact as Kawempe struggled in the 2022 season.

Now her coaches Ayub Khalifa and Moses Nkata hope that with three goals in six games since the turn of the year, she can recover her mojo and add onto the efforts of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago.

"I was not surprised by Allen's performance. We can only applaud her because we asked her to make an impact and she did.

She was the talk of women's football when she emerged in Njeru and right now she has the opportunity to turn into the player we want her to be," Nkata said.

Nassazi is not disconnected with reality either and although she was happy to crucify UCU for the second time this year, she realizes that "it is the effort that I put in that determines the output I get."

That sounds like a striker who has realized her talent alone is not enough to crash it.

Kawempe Muslim - 2022/2023 Season

The Numbers

*FWSL Goals - 20

Scored By:

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa -7

Hadijah Nandago -6

Rebecca Nakato - 2

Agnes Nabukenya -2

Allen Nassazi -2

Own goal (Peace Aloyo, Rines SS) -1