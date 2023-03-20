Nassuna warns she is returning to form

fter scoring twice in their 6-2 Fufa Women Cup win over Tooro Queens at home, Kampala Queens midfielder Hasifah Nassuna declared she is "hitting the right form".

The midfielder, whose side has made the quarterfinals of the Cup, joined KQ at the start of the season in September last year but has not been as decisive as she would like.

She has been an integral addition but has scored three times in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) and has just opened her Cup account but hopes to carry on from here for the rest of the season.

Even then, many argue that Shakira Mutibwa in defensive midfield, striker Resty Nanziri and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro have been more pivotal for the Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja-based club.

"Scoring a brace means a lot to me because it shows, I am returning to my peak," Nassuna said after the game in which she came off the bench to get among the goals. There were goals from Sophia Nakiyingi (2), Joan Nabirye - her first in KQ colours - and an own goal from the visitors.

"Everyone knows we want the double. It was a fair game and we are happy to make it to the next stage," Nassuna added confirming that the players are well aware that they cannot be caught in the league - even though mathematically Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga have a hair's breadth chance.

Elsewhere, Asubo-Gafford's upturn in form continued on Saturday as they beat Gyco Girls 3-0 in Gulu to make it to the quarterfinals too owing to goals from Madinah Nakaayi, Irene Nakiryowa and Zaitun Namaganda.

Holders Makerere University also took care of Isra Academy with goals from Daphine Nalubowa, Rebecca Nakasato and Husnah Mpanja.

But the upset of the round was from Buganda region side St. Noa Girls - Zana who beat FWSL-side Lady Doves 4-3.