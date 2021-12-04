Prime

NCS, federations have similar challenges – Magogo

Wants change. Budiope East MP Moses Magogo. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Hope Remains. This week, Eng. Moses Magogo, the Fufa president and Member of Parliament for Budiope East constituency, was granted ‘Leave of Parliament’ to draft a new sports bill.
  • Ugandan sports is currently regulated by the 1964 National Council of Sports (NCS) Act which many describe as archaic.
  • Sunday Monitor Denis Bbosa sat down to understand the intentions behind the new bill that will could change sports for good.

What is the sports bill about?
As a country, every activity is regulated by law. And sport is supposed to be regulated by law or a set of laws. Currently when a law is set to be made, it first comes as a bill, until it has been passed by parliament and accented to by the president. The bill is an intended law that will become a working document.

