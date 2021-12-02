Misagga’s bittersweet return to SC Villa

Misagga honours President Yoweri Museveni at Hotel Africana during the celebrations to mark 40 years of Uganda’s most successful club on July 31, 2015. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Misagga left Villa heartbroken. The indication of his return can be more valuable to his status. It has proven that Villa can survive without him but he’s a vital cog to their transition and long-term success.

There is no doubt that his heart ever stopped beating for the Jogoos. Immanuel Ben Misagga, who returned to SC Villa in the capacity of Vice President in Charge of Fans Mobilisation, when Omar Mandela was endorsed as the new president last month, says he is a changed man.

