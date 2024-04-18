NEC fading in league title race

NEC suffered a damaging blow to their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title ambitions at the hands of a new-look and hard-fighting URA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso.

A crisp finish by forgotten striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe on six minutes after he was exquisitely put through by midfielder Norman Namanya got URA in cruise control as they finally returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph.

The manager bounce effect was visible in the URA camp from the opening whistle with new boss Robert Mukasa trying to resuscitate a side languishing in eighth position in the table by ringing a raft of changes in his first eleven as he animated prowled the touchline.

Hussein Mbalangu's on-and-off NEC didn't know what hit them in the second half when Ahimbisibwe again escaped unmarked to head in the hosts' second goal from a cross marvelously weaved in by Moses Aliro from the right wing on 47 minutes.

The league and Uganda Cup talk that had excitedly gain a crescendo in the NEC circles was frustrated as the Soldiers remained fifth with 40 points in 24 matches.

Meanwhile, the Tax Collectors that are embracing new life post David Obua turbulent era, moved to eighth with 34 points from 24 matches.

The match proper wasn't pleasant to the eye but a congested fight between sides each hell bent on gaining maximum points hook or crook.

For Mbalangu, it was another case of suspect squad selection and profligacy of forwards Cromwell Rwothomio and Brian Kayanja that let him down at the moment of truth.

On the other side, interim coach Mukasa was spot on by returning experienced campaigners Saidi Kyeyune, Ahimbisibwe, Joshua Lubwama, Denis Otim and Moses Aliro into the first team and they bravely combined to salvage some lost pride for URA.

At the Bombo Military Barracks Ground, the race to have the drop remained tight as hosts UPDF were held to a 1-all draw.

Forward Baker Buyala gave Gaddafi the lead on 12 minutes before defender Bright Vuni equalized for Paul Kiwanuka's Soldier Boys on 47 minutes.