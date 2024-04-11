Nec improbable double dream lands Uganda Cup semifinal

If Nec FC's ambition at the start of the season was to shoot for the moon they could have landed among the stars.

This is after they reached the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 2-0 win over Big League leaders and last season's finalists Police FC at the Kavumba Recreation Center last evening.

The result kept alive the team's improbable double dream of a league and cup double.

Nec are currently four points off the top the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) log in fifth position in their maiden topflight league appearance.

"It is good for us to win today's game. We are looking forward to the next one," Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu responded as he steered away from any trophy talk.

With league games to come against title contenders Vipers, Bul and SC Villa to come, it is perhaps the best approach.

But his team showed more maturity against opponents with whom they competed for promotion with striker Cromwell Rwothomio giving them a fifth minute lead after running onto Rashid Okocha's pass to lift the ball over Police goalkeeper Edward Kasibante.

Rwothomio should have doubled Nec's lead when he fluffed a one on one opportunity to leave Police with a fighting chance.

And they were almost punished when Reagan Male forced a finger tip save from Nec goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan as they piled on the pressure in the second half.

But Gadaffi Wahab settled the match with a penalty 12 minutes from time after Ahmed Amayo was adjudged to have fouled substitute Marvin Kavuma in the box.

Kavuma also had two efforts kept out with a freekick tipped over the bar and a flick-on stopped on the goalline.