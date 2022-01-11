Nigeria tame Egypt after troubled AFCON build-up

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho attempts to block Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Egypt at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 11, 2022. PHOTO/CAF

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A far more energetic Nigerian side deserved to be in front against lethargic opponents with Salah starved of possession in 30 degrees celsius (86 fahrenheit) heat. 

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Nigeria put a troubled build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon behind them on Tuesday to beat disappointing Egypt 1-0 in Garoua.

