Nkumba march to first UFL title

Failing to add Nkumba's name to the list of Pepsi University Football League winners is something that has haunted several generations of Nkumba teams with the University having been part of the six teams at the tournament inception in 2012.

The Nkumba based side also had to endure two close shaves as they lost the 2013 and 2016 finals to Kampala University.

But on Saturday they would not be denied at the third time of asking playing with determination to power past UCU in a 3-1 victory in the 2024 season's final played at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday evening.

"Our game management was about how to break down their strong points. In their midfield they have a player called Gaganga and we knew he's their star player and had to stop him. We have done that well and the boys executed the plan very well that is why we are champions," Nkumba coach Sulaiman Bbosa said after the game.

Nkumba took the lead in the 11th minute when Kennedy Ssebaduka pounced on a loose pass to curl in the opening goal.

The goal seemed to send UCU into panick mode with goalkeeper John Wesonga sent off for handling the ball outside the 18-yard box.

Left back Ismael Lubega then curled home the resultant freekick to give Nkumba a 2-0 lead inside 25 minutes.

Isaac Musuga then added the third goal on 36 minutes with a towering header and hand Nkumba a commanding lead.

"It is all about concentration and managing the minor details. If you look at how we conceded it is just down to a few mistakes and avoidable ones. But that is football. We go back home rest a bit and come back stronger as usual," UCU head coach Kintu Mwera said afterwards.

His UCU returned stronger in the second half with Sharif Ssewanyana scoring a freekick two minutes after restart and his side missing a couple of goal scoring opportunities thereafter but that proved to be only a consolation for the 2019 champions.

University Football League

Results

Final

UCU 1-3 Nkumba

Third place playoff

Mubs 1-2 Kampala University

University Football League

Previous winners