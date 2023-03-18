Odoch,Bbosa renew acquittance in sombre mood

"We beat Paidha with a four-goal margin and got a clean sheet which will act as timely motivation for us ahead of the Gaddafi match.We need points at all costs," Odoch revealed.



Their opponents have also raked 22 points from 16 matches and it is noticeable that Gaddafi are yet to embrace the fighting character synonymous with Bbosa coached sides.



Whereas calls for Odoch's immediate sacking temporarily went mute after the Paidha victory, losing to Bbosa's Soldiers will reignite it's crescendo.



The sides settled for a 1-all draw in the first round clash at Wankulukuku.



Express will bank on Allan Kayiwa and Boban Zirintusa for goals while the hosts will once again rely on forward Alex Kitata.