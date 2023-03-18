Odoch,Bbosa renew acquittance in sombre mood
What you need to know:
No one envisaged the prevailing scenario that has the Red Eagles wallowing in 11th slot on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table failing to attain triumph in the last nine league matches.
Express management were optimistic that James Odoch would excel as Wasswa Bbosa's replacement mid last season.
No even the 4-0 Uganda Cup round of 16 heavy 4-0 battering of Paidha on Wednesday could save the apathy at Wankulukuku.
Ahead of the visit to Jinja to face Bbosa's ninth placed Gaddafi on Sunday at Kakindu Stadium, Express have garnered 18 points from 17 matches, scored 14 gold and conceded 19 - bereft of a killer instinct and bite when it matters most.
"We beat Paidha with a four-goal margin and got a clean sheet which will act as timely motivation for us ahead of the Gaddafi match.We need points at all costs," Odoch revealed.
Their opponents have also raked 22 points from 16 matches and it is noticeable that Gaddafi are yet to embrace the fighting character synonymous with Bbosa coached sides.
Whereas calls for Odoch's immediate sacking temporarily went mute after the Paidha victory, losing to Bbosa's Soldiers will reignite it's crescendo.
The sides settled for a 1-all draw in the first round clash at Wankulukuku.
Express will bank on Allan Kayiwa and Boban Zirintusa for goals while the hosts will once again rely on forward Alex Kitata.
StarTimes Uganda Premier League
Sunday,3pm
Gaddafi vs. Express, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja
Monday, 4pm
UPDF vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Bombo Military Barracks
Tuesday, 4pm
SC Villa vs Bul, Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira
Maroons vs. Arua Hill, Prison Grounds Luzira