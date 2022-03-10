Odoch still realigning Kambale’s fitness

Defending is not part of Express’ 99 problems. Striking is their cardinal letdown this season, inherited from Wasswa Bbosa by interim coach James Odoch.

The reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) kings have netted 22 goals in 19 outings and conceded the least number of goals - 14, alongside KCCA.

The dearth of goals can largely be attributed to the temporary divorce the Red Eagles had with their protagonist Eric Kambale, who fled to Qatar for trials and never remained the same when the movel hit a dead end.

His seven goals and commanding presence upfront sent shivers down their opponents and gave the team impetus which they are yet to regain as they partake in another front - the Uganda Cup.

“We are still fighting to restore Kambale’s sharpness. His physical and mental fitness is down at the moment because the botched Qatar deal affected his morale. I talk to him like a father to see that he plays for Express with vigour again,” Odoch told Daily Monitor.

Kambale was not his usual self in the 2-2 with KCCA at Wankulukuku last week and literally went AWOL in the recent 1-1 with Gaddafi in Jinja.

“He is better operating as a centre-forward who drops to join play and skillfully eludes defenders to strike. This cannot be asked from George Ssenkaaba or Raymond Walugembe. The moment he regains his groove we will be pushing for bigger things,” he added.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup draws conducted yesterday at Fufa House-Mengo, the victor between ten-time winners Express and SC Villa will face Onduparaka at the round of 16 set to be played between March 20 and March 24.