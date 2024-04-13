Ogwang-Mugerwa father-son reunion working magic

Navigating the betPawa Fufa Big League is not an easy task for any coach new to the terrain. But not for coach Simon Mugerwa whose first stint is promising success as his Police FC comfortably lead the table with 40 points after 20 weeks of action.

Mugerwa who took over from Angelo Lonyesi at the start of the season had largely worked as an understudy at topflight clubs and a glittering CV from Masaza and schools games with Masaka and Buddo SS.

Telepathic relationship

Among the pieces that is making the Cops’ gun revolve smoothly is their lead striker Isaac Ogwang who also joined at the beginning of the season.

The striker has been firing from all cylinders, scoring thirteen goals in 19 league games and a further four to make them the only second-division side in the Uganda Cup quarterfinals this year.

Mugerwa and Ogwang started their father-son relationship in 2016 when they worked together in schools games.

“I have been with Ogwang twice before with the first stint around 2016 at Masaka SS after scouting him from Lisa [Academy],” coach Mugerwa told this paper.

While at Masaka, Ogwang formed a deadly trinity with Joseph Janjali and Badru Nsiimbe that took Masaka SS to the semifinal of the-then Copa Coca Cola national finals and then East African Secondary Schools games.

The telepathy between the two did not end there like his other players. Mugerwa had seen a good future in Ogwang’s career and wished to continue working with him beyond school football.

“I saw his potential and decided to take him with me to Buddu where he was a key player for us that year (2016),” he reveals.

Mugerwa took Ogwang and his teammate Janjali to successfully help him end Buddu’s eternal wait for the Buganda Masaza Cup after taking over from coach Simon ‘Dunga’ Ddungu.

Reunion

Ogwang later on moved to Gomba in the Masaza Cup and then joined Kampala and Buganda Regional League sides KJT and Spartans 09.

His exploits earned him a call to record 16-times Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa in September 2019.

Ogwang wore the famous blue and white shirt for two seasons scoring seven goals before he left to Arua Hill in August 2022. At Kongolo, the 27-year-old striker managed to score eight goals and assisted twice in both the league and cup competitions. Ogwang says he enjoyed his stay at the Jogoos more than any other club during that time.

“I loved every team I played for because I learnt a lot but my best moments were at SC Villa because of the fans,” the reserved Ogwang says.

The striker left Arua Hill at the beginning of the season to join Police and reunite with Mugerwa once again.

Despite the fact that Ogwang performed better than an average striker in the local leagues, Mugerwa feels he was playing below his expectations hence recalling him to work with him at his current station.

“He moved to a number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League but was not performing to what I had expected of him which I felt a bit disappointed and called him to work with me at Police.

“I did this because I understand him as a person and know his potential and how we can try to get the best out of him,” the coach says. Ogwang has gone on to score 13 league goals and is leading the race for the golden boot by four goals ahead of Booma’s Dickson Nuwamanya and innocent Maduka from Blacks Power.

Mugerwa believes Ogwang can follow in the steps of other strikers who have made it to the national set ups like Edrisa Lubega and Denis Omedi after good seasons in the second division.

“One of his strengths is that he can use the ball very well and is very effective in link up play in the box so it is just a matter of time before he reaches up there,” Mugerwa predicts.

But before that, the striker must be at his best from this weekend as Police take their promotion battle to Yumbe to play Calvary in search of their third win away.

Profile

Name – Isaac Ogwang

Nickname - Falcao

Date of Birth – January 22, 1997

Place of Birth: Atutur, Kumi District

Teams played for – Masaka SSS, Buddu, Gomba, St. Lawrence University, KJT, Spartans 09, SC Villa (2019-2021), Arua Hill (2021-2023), Police (2023-to-date)

Betpawa Big League

Top scorers

Isaac Ogwang (Police) - 13

Dickson Niwamanya (Booma) - 9

Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) - 9

Sam Ssemugugu (Lugazi) - 7

Ceasar Okhuti (Onduparaka) - 7

Joseph Seremba (Kigezi Homeboyz) - 6

Ian Amanya (Kaaro Karungi) - 6

Sula Matovu (Kiyinda Boys) – 6

Sunday fixtures – 4 pm

Kataka vs. Young Elephant - Mbale

Onduparaka vs. Jinja North United - Arua

Kiyinda Boys vs. Kaaro Karungi - Betharm City

Kyetume vs. Lugazi - Nakisunga

Mbale Heroes vs. Booma - Mbale

Calvary vs. Police - Yumbe