Omedi sets record, Ssimbwa dares Cops after losing grip

Denis Omedi has set the new Startimes Fufa Big League record after netting the lone goal that guided Booma past Kyetume in Masindi on Thursday.

The prison warder surpassed Edrisa Lubega's record 19 goals set in the 2015/16 with Proline.

The win pushed them back to 5th with 34 points, seven behind Nec in third. Nec lost an early lead to concede a last-minute equaliser in Adjumani.

But as Omedi enjoys his moment in the sun, Henry Kitegenyi is strongly balancing his personal and club targets after scoring the all-important goal that guided Mbarara City to the top of the table with 44 points.

Ssimbwa dares Cops

Mbarara's result catapults them to the top with a point more and piles more pressure on Kitara and coach Sam Ssimbwa.

The Royals stumbled to a double loss to Calvary in the Uganda Cup and league over the last two Sundays.

Ssimbwa fancies his Kitara side to pick up the threads and get back their winning groove and back to the summit when they host Police on Friday in top four battle.

He lauded his players for their bravery in those two games despite the results and hopes they dust off quickly.

“We played well though we didn’t win; we lost a battle but the war is still on,” Ssimbwa said of the two consecutive losses and way forward.

The odds favour The Royals who are yet to taste defeat at their Hoima base and putting in mind that the cops have scraped only one victory on the road this season.

Ssimbwa will be without Ramadhan Dudu, who has been a key part of his team but believes the rest will get the job done against the experienced Cops.

“The only challenge is that Dudu [Ramadhan], who has been influential in our team, is out injured, but we have enough weapons to beat Police.

“They retained almost three-quarters of the team that played in the league but we are at our home where we haven’t lost a match,” he warned.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Mbarara City 1-0 Ndejje University

Northern Gateway 0-1 Jinja North United

Kaaro Karungi 0-0 Lugazi

Adjumani TC 1-1 Nec

Soroti City 2-1 Kataka

Booma 1-0 Kyetume

Friday fixture – 4 pm