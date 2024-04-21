Orit tosses race into sea-saw mode as Bul reclaim top spot

Kitara, Vipers and Bul all had their turns on top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table over the last three days as the Jinja side entered the final run-in in the lead.

Kitara woke up on Friday at the top but went into slumber conceding a 2-0 loss to Vipers who assumed the summit for 24 hours.

Bul capitalised on Kitara's mistake with the control seat in sight to put up a solid performance to see off a lacklustre Express.

The feeling inside the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru was discernable in the opening 15 minutes as the hosts fluffed a few chances with fears of another unprecedented slump clouding the atmosphere.

Reagan Kalyowa had the best chance of the day when he was put through by Ibrahim Mugulusi in the 16th minute but the youngster failed to keep his calm smashing his attempt on goalkeeper Abubaker Yunus snd cleared off.

Nicholas Mwere quickly started the throw-in with Mugulusi before an interplay with the left-back who picked out Ibrahim Orit from avcrowd in the box. Orit controlled and turned with a ferocious strike that rattled the net.

Bul were lucky a few minutes later when their day's captain Ronald Otti appeared to have pushed Isaac Wagoina as the two went for a long ball inside the box but the referee did not listen to the Red Eagles' screech.

Orit sealed the win with 15 minutes with another sumptuous finish after running through to meet Jerome Kirya’s diagonal pass.

"We had gone off rail but after that long, we're back to the top," a relieved Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko said after the game.

The win lifted Bul to the top with 46 points, pushing Vipers on 45 to second and Kitara with 44 to third.

"Kitara were on top, Vipers too before today and now us, this just shows you how competitive the league has been and will be to the end of the season.



"There was a lot of pressure piling up in the players when we lost that game against UPDF but we've tried to talk to them and see that we reduce that by telling them that we just need to play the way we had been playing," he added.

Bul was dislodged from the top after match day 19 on February 27 as Kitara reigned throughout until Friday.