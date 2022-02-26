Poland cancels 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia

Students hold candles as they pay tribute to the people killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a school in Amritsar on February 26, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine the president of the Polish football federation said on Saturday.
The conflict entered the third day on Saturday since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

