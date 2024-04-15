Police overcome Cup upset to draw near to UPL

Police will not repeat their fairytale run that saw them reach the final of the Uganda Cup last year but will be relieved that they’re edging closer to a topflight return.

The Cops suffered their first loss at Kavumba this season when they were ejected by Nec from the Uganda Cup in the quarterfinal last week on Wednesday.

However, coach Simon Mugerwa made some amends four days later to muster only their second league win on the road after edging Calvary 1-0 in Yumbe on Sunday afternoon.

Once again, veteran Herman Wasswa came alive from the bench to stab in the winner with eight minutes remaining to stretch Police’s lead at the top to six points.

The 2005 Uganda Premier League champions now lead the table with 43 points, six ahead of Lugazi and Kataka in second and third.

“There was a setback in the Cup but we remain focused on our main objective to qualify for Uganda Premier League which we’re now moving closer to,” Mugerwa said.

“Herman Wasswa brings invaluable experience which has bailed us out in difficult situations like last week against Booma and now Calvary but our strength lies in the teamwork because everyone is working towards a common goal,” Mugerwa added.

Chasers falter

Lugazi remained firmly in contention for promotion but coach Richard Makumbi’s quest to win the title suffered a huge setback after sharing spoils with struggling Kyetume in Nakisunga.

Mbale Heroes were also dealt a blow after drawing blanks with Booma in Mbale in their first match after the exit of coach Asaph Mwebaze.

The result saw the Heroes drop outside the green zone, exchanging places with their city rivals Kataka who now climb to third.

Kataka climbed into the promotional slots after condemning debutants Young Elephants to their 14th season loss earlier on Saturday. Young Elephants are now a loss away from relegation.

BetPawa Big League

Results

Kataka 1-0 Young Elephant

Onduparaka 3-1 Jinja North United

Kiyinda Boys 2-1 Kaaro Karungi

Kyetume 1-1 Lugazi

Mbale Heroes 0-0 Booma