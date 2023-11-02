Put replaces Micho as Cranes coach

Belgian coach Paul Put is now in charge of the Uganda Cranes, replacing Serb Micho Sredojevic who was sacked in September.



Put was unveiled by the football governing body president Moses Magogo on Thursday at the federation offices.



The 67-year old coach has been handed a two-year contract. Put is widely travelled and has coached several countries in Africa.



He has coached national teams in Gambia, Burkina Faso, Kenya and Congo Brazzaville.



In 2013, Put took Burkina Faso to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Nigeria.



Put also coached Algerian club USM Alger and was the technical director at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.