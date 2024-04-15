Quality, St. Julian reach nationals after Kings fall

St Julian Seeta are the champions of the Greater Mukono USSSA championship in their debut appearance, defeating Quality HS Buikwe who secured their first national finals berth in just two years.

The hero for St. Julian was substitute Jahid Mwondha, who had battled injury throughout the two-day tournament. Mwondha rose to the occasion in the final, heading home a cross from the right wing, the only goal of the chilly evening to spark jubilation amongst the St. Julian faithful at the Allied Teachers School grounds in Nyenga on Sunday evening.

This marked Coach Felix Ssekabuuza's second attempt in school's football, having participated with Ssingo SS last year. His experience proved valuable as St Julian dominated possession against Quality, who entered the finals as underdogs after Namagabi's disqualification for fielding an ineligible player.

St Julian reached the finals after edging out defending champions Mukono King's 1-0 in the semifinals.

St Julian's captain Tom Sesaazi lands his hands on the trophy after his team's victory on Sunday.

"Our focus now shifts to the national finals. We want to make a strong showing," said Ssekabuuza.

The national championship will be held in Masaka from April 26 to May 11, 2024.

St Julian's road to the finals wasn't without challenges. They initially defeated Mehta SS 3-1 in the quarterfinals, overcoming a first-half equaliser by Zufaru Mbalangu with late goals from Frank Ssekanjako and James Ssekate.

Their semifinal clash against Mukono King's was closely contested, with Ssekate's goal propelling them into the finals. King's fans were left disappointed, forced to settle for a third-place match against Vision for Africa.

Quality, already content with reaching the finals, was no match for St Julian, who play for Gaddafi in the Junior League.

Champions

Nationals qualifiers were held across the country over the weekend to curb the participation of unregistered players switching between schools. St Henry's College Kitovu, last year's finalists, missed out due to player transfers to Bukedea Comprehensive, owned by Anita Among Magogo. Bukedea Comprehensive will join Amus College and Kobulubulu SS from the Teso Zone at the national finals.

St. Julian Ryan Giggs Osinya in a battle for possession against Quality HS captain Aaron Abira during Sunday's final in Nyenga. St. Julian clinched victory with a 1-0 win, lifting the trophy for the first time.

Defending champions St Mary's Kitende regained local bragging rights with a 1-0 win over Buddo SS.

Welden High School, disqualified last year in Fort Portal City, made a successful return, winning the Ankole Zone finals 1-0 against St Kagwa Bushenyi. Mvara SS emerged champions of West Nile.

Mukono Zone USSSA finals

Final

Quality HS 0-1 St Julian

Classification game

Vision for Africa 1-2 Mukono King’s

Semifinals

Quality 0-0 Vision for Africa (Pens. 5-4)